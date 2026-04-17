Erdogan:Gulf states’ access to open seas must not be restricted

President Erdoğan made statements at the "Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) 2026 Official Opening Ceremony."



"Diplomacy is not just a negotiation arena"



President Erdoğan summarized Türkiye's perspective on diplomacy and the forum's mission with these words:

"As Türkiye, we do not confine the Antalya Diplomacy Forum within the narrow limits of diplomatic contact. We see this organization as an intellectual platform where in-depth consultations are held on where the world is heading, around which values humanity can unite, and what new areas of interaction might emerge. We are all very clearly aware of this truth: today, diplomacy is moving beyond being merely an arena where problems, disputes, and interests are negotiated. Diplomacy also represents a ground where the principles that will shape humanity's common future are discussed."



"The crisis in the global system is a moral and existential crisis"



"The system, claimed to be rule-based, remains silent where rules are violated, while mechanisms tasked with protecting human rights and global security remain ineffective, often even indifferent, in the face of the gravest attacks. The fundamental problem here is selective justice, instrumentalized principles, and our shared values condemned to power relations. Therefore, the crisis in the global system is, first and foremost, a moral and existential crisis.

To see the extent of the crisis, it is enough to look at Gaza after October 7th. In the last two and a half years, 73,000 Palestinians have died in Israeli attacks, and the number of injured exceeds 172,000. The number of children torn from life while still tender saplings has surpassed 21,000. The number of orphans has exceeded 58,000. Despite a ceasefire, 754 Palestinians were martyred, and 2,100 people were injured. We must accept one thing here: to interpret what is happening in Gaza merely as a humanitarian tragedy is an oversight."

"[Between the US-Israel and Iran] We believe that the window of opportunity opened by the ceasefire should be effectively utilized for the establishment of lasting peace.



No matter how deep disagreements may be, arms should not replace words, and bloody struggle should not replace negotiations in finding solutions.

If one side of Hormuz is Iran, the other side is Oman. The right of Gulf countries to access open seas should not be restricted.

The essential thing is to ensure freedom of navigation based on established rules and to keep Hormuz open to commercial vessels.

As Türkiye, I want it to be known that we are open to cooperation with our neighbors in the fields of energy and connectivity through visionary projects such as the Development Road."