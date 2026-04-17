Ireland significantly exposed to jet fuel supply risks, warns expert

Ireland faces significant exposure to potential jet fuel shortages due to its reliance on air travel for both passengers and cargo, raising concerns about the resilience of its transport and tourism sectors amid tightening global energy markets.

Irish broadcaster RTE reported on Friday that aviation expert Anita Mendiratta said the country's island geography makes it particularly vulnerable, with about 90% of visitors arriving by air and roughly half of cargo transported the same way.

Mendiratta said disruptions linked to conflict in the Middle East are affecting not only crude oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz but also refining capacity in the region, where much of the processing needed to produce jet fuel takes place.

The International Energy Agency has warned that European jet fuel stocks could fall to critical levels by June, potentially leading to physical shortages.

"Airlines are looking at their schedules very carefully to see where they can thin them out a little bit, pull back on capacity, (and) allow the demand to stay there but shift it around to certain schedule points and certain destinations, but also using certain aircraft that are much more fuel efficient," Mendiratta told RTE.

Airlines are already taking steps to manage the situation. Carriers are reviewing schedules, trimming capacity, and deploying more fuel-efficient aircraft to mitigate rising costs and preserve supply.

Recent moves by major European airlines underscore the pressure. KLM has announced cuts to dozens of flights, while Lufthansa plans to ground aircraft. EasyJet has also warned that bookings are lagging compared with last year.

Despite the concerns, the European Commission said there is currently no evidence of fuel shortages, though it plans to begin mapping refining capacity across the bloc.