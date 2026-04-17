Pentagon finishes key interviews in Afghanistan withdrawal inquiry

The Pentagon announced Thursday that a review panel examining the chaotic 2021 US withdrawal from Afghanistan has completed "the substantive phase" of interviews with civilian and military leaders.

"This panel was established by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth at the direction of President Donald J. Trump to conduct the most comprehensive military after action review in modern history," Sean Parnell, a Pentagon spokesperson who is leading the inquiry, said in a statement.

"We have now interviewed key figures involved in the planning and execution of the withdrawal," he added.

Those with whom the inquest spoke include former Marine Corps Commandant retired Gen. David Berger, former Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley, CENTCOM Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, and over a dozen others.

An additional review of some 9 million documents has also been completed, the Pentagon said.

"This will be the most thorough, transparent, and honest accounting the American people have received of what happened in August 2021," Parnell said.

"Our purpose is to identify failures in decision-making so that we may prevent the United States from ever repeating this tragedy. It is our duty to ensure that the greatest military on Earth is accountable to the American people. Our work continues," he added.



