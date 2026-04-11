Netanyahu pressured US to strike Iran, says ex-secretary

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had repeatedly urged US administrations to carry out military strikes on Iran, but previous presidents declined.

Speaking in an interview on The Briefing with Jen Psaki on Friday, Kerry said he had participated in multiple discussions with Netanyahu, noting: "He wanted us to strike."

He said the Israeli premier presented the proposal directly to former President Barack Obama, adding: "President Obama refused. President Joe Biden refused. President George W. Bush refused."

Kerry said: "The only president who has agreed to this, obviously, is President Trump."

Referring to recent reporting, Kerry said Netanyahu made a detailed case for military action, describing it as "a four-point pitch."

He said the proposal included claims that such a strike could "kill the leadership," "incite a change of regime," and "destroy the military."

Kerry said the reporting on the discussions appeared credible, noting it "seemed like good reporting."

He also indicated that Netanyahu had presented these arguments in meetings involving senior officials, where different views were considered.

The US and Israel launched an offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, killing then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and many other senior political and military leaders.

Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets. Iran also restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

Pakistan, together with Türkiye, China, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, managed to secure a two-week ceasefire on Wednesday between Washington and Tehran, 40 days after the war began.

As part of the deal, the two sides agreed to meet in Islamabad for talks to negotiate a lasting peace.