Belarus leader expected in North Korea for first time

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was expected to arrive in North Korea for his first official visit later Wednesday, according to media reports, with the two countries united by heavy sanctions and closeness to Russia.

Both have provided Moscow assistance with its war in Ukraine, with Pyongyang dispatching ground troops and weapons and Minsk serving as a launchpad for Russia's invasion in 2022.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un invited Lukashenko for a two-day official visit on Wednesday and Thursday "to strengthen bilateral cooperation", media outlets close to Lukashenko's office reported.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) also reported Tuesday that the European leader -- who has been in power for more than 30 years -- would make the official visit, without giving dates.

The two authoritarian leaders met in September in Beijing when they attended a military parade at Tiananmen Square, where Kim reportedly extended an invitation to visit his country.

Flight-tracking site Flightradar24 shows a Boeing 767 -- labelled a government aircraft -- flying toward the North from Minsk, though it does not show a destination.

The meeting between Lukashenko and Kim, the third-generation leader who assumed office after his father's death in 2011, is intended to "show solidarity" among nations opposed to the Western order, Lee Ho-ryung of the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses told AFP.

"Kim will try to use the occasion to raise its diplomatic profile and strengthen solidarity among the so-called anti-Western bloc," she said.

In a letter to Lukashenko earlier this month, Kim said he was "willing to expand and develop the traditional relations of friendship and cooperation... to a new, higher stage in line with the demands of the new era", without giving details, KCNA reported.

The Belarusian leader in return said "Minsk affirms it has an interest in actively expanding political and economic ties with Pyongyang at all levels" in his congratulatory letter to Kim on his reelection as chairman of Pyongyang's highest policymaking and governing body, the State Affairs Commission.

North Korea's rubber-stamp legislature reappointed Kim this month as head of the authoritarian nation's highest policymaking and governing body, a procedure experts say is a showcase with a pre-determined outcome.