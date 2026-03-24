Macron urges Iran to engage in ‘negotiations in good faith’ to open path toward de-escalation

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Iran on Tuesday to engage in "negotiations in good faith in order to open a path toward de-escalation."

Following a phone call with Iranian counterpart Massoud Pezeshkian, President Macron, in a statement on US social media company X, emphasized diplomacy as the key route to easing tensions in the region.

He added that such efforts should help "provide a framework to address the expectations of the international community regarding Iran's nuclear and ballistic program, as well as its regional destabilizing activities."

He also reiterated the need to halt regional attacks, stressing "the absolute necessity of putting an end to the unacceptable attacks against countries in the region," while calling for the protection of civilian and energy infrastructure.

Macron further urged Tehran to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy supplies, as concerns grow over disruptions linked to the ongoing conflict.

The US and Israel have maintained airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.