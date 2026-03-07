Rubio tells Arab ministers Iran war could last 'several more weeks'

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Arab foreign ministers that the US-Israeli war on Iran could last "several more weeks" and that Washington is not seeking "regime change," according to a report Friday.

Sources with direct knowledge of the conversations told the Axios news site that Rubio made the remarks during calls Thursday with Arab foreign ministers.

Rubio said the military focus is on Iran's missile launchers, stockpiles and factories, according to the report.

Rubio also told the ministers that the US goal is not "regime change," while simultaneously signaling that "Washington wants different people running the country", the sources reportedly said.

He added that there is currently no US dialogue with the Iranian government and argued that any talks at this stage would undermine military objectives.

The calls came amid escalating tensions in the Middle East since Feb. 28, when US and Israeli forces began airstrikes on Iran that have killed more than 1,000 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, over 150 schoolgirls and senior military officials.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile attacks targeting US-linked sites across the region. A drone strike in Kuwait killed six US service members at a tactical operations center.

According to a State Department readout, Rubio spoke Thursday with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah about regional developments and threats posed by Iran.

Rubio thanked Egypt for assisting Americans evacuating through its territory and expressed condolences to Kuwait for attacks that killed and injured members of its armed forces.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters Friday that President Donald Trump expects "Operation Epic Fury" to last "about four to six weeks," and he wants to be involved in discussions about Iran's future leadership.