German chancellor arrives in Qatar in 2nd stop of Qatar tour

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Qatar's capital, Doha, on Thursday from Saudi Arabia, as part of a Gulf tour aimed at discussing cooperation in the energy and arms sectors, according to Qatari media.

He was welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by Qatar's Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al-Thani, the Qatari state news agency said, ,without giving details about its duration.

Merz held talks in Riyadh on Wednesday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, though no further details were released, the Saudi Press Agency said.

His current tour also includes a stop in the United Arab Emirates.

German broadcaster Deutsche Welle reported earlier this week that Merz's tour aim to strengthen cooperation with the three Gulf countries in energy supplies and arms.