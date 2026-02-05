UN chief warns of instability when power replaces rule of law

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Thursday that when power takes precedence over the rule of law, the outcomes can be highly destabilizing.

In an interview with the daily La Repubblica, ahead of his expected attendance at the opening ceremony of the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics in Italy, Guterres highlighted the games as a unique opportunity to promote peace, respect for law, and international cooperation.

The UN chief emphasized that a stable world requires the reinforcement of shared values and a cooperative, multipolar approach.

He suggested that when impunity prevails, conflicts tend to escalate, insecurity deepens, and destabilizing actors may exploit tensions for their own ends.

Guterres also noted that when powerful states prioritize influence over adherence to international law, it undermines the credibility of the rules-based system and risks sending dangerous signals that norms can be disregarded, eroding trust between countries.

Referring to remarks by US President Donald Trump regarding a Peace Board for Gaza, Guterres stressed the central role of the UN Security Council.

He underlined that Resolution 2803 defines the responsibilities of all parties, including those of the Peace Board, and called for full compliance.

Guterres further stressed the importance of maintaining the ceasefire in Gaza and moving decisively toward a second phase.

This, he explained, would require the full withdrawal of Israeli forces, the disbandment of armed groups, and the creation of conditions for a credible political horizon, including the two-state solution.

He added that clear definitions of mandates are crucial.

Guterres reiterated that the responsibility for international peace and security rests with the UN and, specifically, the UN Security Council.

Only the Security Council, acting under its authority as granted by the UN Charter, can adopt binding decisions on behalf of all member states and authorize the use of force within the framework of international law.

No other body or initiative, he emphasized, can substitute this role, underscoring the need for the council's strengthening and reform.