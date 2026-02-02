Dobrindt: Germany to continue intelligence cooperation with US

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt has told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper that Germany would continue close cooperation with the United States in the field of intelligence.



"The US is and remains our partner," Dobrindt told the paper in remarks published on Monday. He added that this principle should not change "regardless of the current political situation," in the context of criticism of the US and President Donald Trump.



Dobrindt also announced plans to further strengthen Germany's intelligence services. He said he wanted to turn the domestic intelligence agency, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, into "a true intelligence service equipped with effective operational capabilities."



The minister added that cooperation with foreign agencies, including those of the US and Israel, would continue to expand.

