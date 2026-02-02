Germany urges opening of more Gaza crossings after Rafah reopens

Germany on Monday welcomed the reopening of the Rafah border crossing and urged the opening of additional Gaza crossings to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid and essential supplies.

"The Rafah border crossing is open for passenger traffic to and from Gaza as of today. This is an important step towards implementing the 20-point plan," a foreign ministry spokesperson said, referring to US President Donald Trump's peace plan.

"This will initially enable sick and wounded people to receive medical treatment abroad and gives hope to the suffering people of Gaza. We are committed to the systematic opening of other border crossings for the delivery of goods and supplies to Gaza," the spokesperson added, noting that the EU and Germany will continue to support these efforts.

The Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt partially reopened on Monday after nearly two years of closure by Israel under strict conditions.

According to Israeli media, around 150 Palestinians will be allowed to leave Gaza and 50 to enter through the crossing each day.

Gaza health officials estimate that about 22,000 patients are awaiting the full reopening of the crossing to seek medical treatment abroad.

Israel captured the Rafah crossing, a vital route for humanitarian aid, in May 2024, nearly nine months into its war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 71,000 people and injured over 171,000 others since October 2023.