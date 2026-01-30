Denmark to reopen embassy in Syria

Denmark is planning to reopen its embassy in Syria, the Foreign Ministry announced on Friday.

According to a written statement from the ministry, Denmark's embassy in Syria will reopen later in 2026, after being closed to the public since 2012 due to the civil war.

Addressing the Foreign Policy Committee, Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen also announced that a Danish ambassador to Syria will be appointed.

"With the reopening of our embassy in Syria, we will be better able to push for a positive development in Syria. We also wish to increase cooperation with the Syrian transitional government on return and repatriation. I discussed this with the Syrian foreign minister when I visited Damascus in November, and having a Danish embassy in the country will give us better opportunities to follow through on this," Rasmussen said.

The statement further noted that the reopening will improve opportunities for maintaining close dialogue with the UN and other partners in Syria regarding Danish humanitarian assistance and support for early recovery.



