US special envoy says talks on Ukraine settlement ‘at the end’

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said on Thursday that talks on a settlement in Ukraine are "at the end."

"We are at the end now, and I actually am optimistic," Witkoff said at a Ukrainian event on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

"I think we've got it down to one issue, and we have discussed iterations of that issue, and that means it's solvable. So if both sides want to solve this, we're going to get it solved," Witkoff further said.

He added that he and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will be heading to the Russian capital Moscow on Thursday evening, and will later head to Abu Dhabi without staying overnight, where working group meetings will be held.



