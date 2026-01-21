Türkiye, Syria discuss coordination against disinformation

Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran held a phone call Tuesday with Syrian Information Minister Hamza Mustafa to discuss the latest developments in Syria and bilateral relations as well as cooperation against disinformation, said Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

During the call, Duran stressed that Ankara would continue to increase its support to Syria in all necessary areas, particularly its "efforts to combat terrorism and rebuild the country with an inclusive and integrative approach," the statement said.

Emphasizing that lasting stability requires consolidating the principle of "one state, one army" both on the ground and at the institutional level, Duran underlined that the struggle in the field of information is as decisive as developments on the ground, the statement added.

He noted that closer coordination between Türkiye and Syria would be beneficial in countering "provocations, disinformation and perception operations," it said.

He said Türkiye is "ready to strengthen cooperation in this direction," it added.