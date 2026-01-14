Paris to host conference to support Lebanese army on March 5

Lebanon is finalizing preparations for an international conference to support its army and internal security forces, scheduled to take place in Paris on March 5, the country's presidency said on Wednesday.

According to a statement, President Joseph Aoun reviewed the ongoing arrangements for the conference during a meeting held earlier in the day, as part of efforts to secure broad international backing for Lebanon's military and security institutions.

The meeting was attended by Saudi Foreign Ministry adviser Yazid bin Farhan, French envoy and former minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, and US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa.

It also included Saudi Ambassador Walid Bukhari, Egyptian Ambassador Alaa Moussa, Qatari Ambassador Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, French Ambassador Hervé Magro, as well as Qatari Assistant Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Thani.

The presidency said the conference, which will be opened by French President Emmanuel Macron, is intended to rally international political and financial support for Lebanon's military and security institutions.

Participants agreed to intensify diplomatic outreach in the coming weeks to ensure the widest possible participation in the Paris meeting.

On Aug. 5, 2025, Lebanon's government approved a decision to limit the possession of weapons exclusively to state institutions, including arms held by Hezbollah, prompting the Lebanese army to draft a five-phase plan to implement the measure.

The army said earlier this week that the first phase of the plan south of the Litani River had been completed and that implementation had reached an advanced stage, warning that continued Israeli attacks and the occupation of Lebanese territory were undermining the process.

Hezbollah, meanwhile, has reiterated its refusal to relinquish its weapons, calling for an end to Israeli attacks on Lebanon and a full withdrawal from occupied Lebanese land.

In recent weeks, Israeli media reported that the army has completed preparations for a potential large-scale attack against Hezbollah positions if the Lebanese government and army fail to dismantle the group's weapons.

Hezbollah and Israel have observed a ceasefire since November 2024, ending more than a year of cross-border attacks amid the war in Gaza. More than 4,000 people were killed, and 17,000 others were injured.

Under the ceasefire, the Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon, but it only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.