France to open its consulate in Greenland on Feb. 6 amid rising US threats

France will open its consulate in Greenland on Feb. 6, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Wednesday.

Speaking to RTL radio, Barrot said the move aims to "mark our willingness to deepen our presence in all dimensions" in Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory that has recently been at the center of renewed attention from Washington.

While the Foreign Ministry earlier said it would send an envoy next month to assess potential locations, Barrot's statement confirms that a physical diplomatic presence will be established rapidly in the capital, Nuuk.

The accelerated timeline comes against the backdrop of rising tensions between Europe and the United States over Greenland's status.

Trump said Sunday that the US must "acquire" Greenland to prevent a takeover of the island by Russia or China. He previously described owning Greenland as an "absolute necessity" for US economic security, likening it to a "large real estate deal."

Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has attracted US interest due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources.

Denmark and Greenland have rejected proposals to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.

Barrot has urged Washington to stop what he called political "blackmail," stressing that "Greenland is a European territory under NATO protection" and that nothing could justify US intervention.

He said the future consulate will have a broader strategic role beyond routine consular services for the six French nationals currently registered in Greenland.

It is expected to support scientific researchers and assist French companies seeking to invest in the resource-rich region.

France will join a small group of countries with a permanent diplomatic presence on the island, alongside the US and, soon, Canada.