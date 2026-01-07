President Erdoğan: 2026 will be a year of reform for our country

President Erdoğan made remarks at the AK Party Parliamentary Group Meeting.

"We have left behind another year that was quite intense in terms of regional and global developments. In 2025, a year marked by crises, conflict, war, and tensions in many parts of the world, we thankfully took the best care of the trust of our nation. I am pleased to express that in none of the sensitive processes we had to manage, did we compromise the interests of Türkiye by even the smallest margin."

"WE HAVE PASSED A VERY SUCCESSFUL TEST BOTH DOMESTICALLY AND INTERNATIONALLY"



From the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War now in its fifth year to the genocide in Gaza; from attacks on our neighbor Iran to the humanitarian disaster in Sudan; from our relations with America and Europe to our strengthening cooperation with the Turkic world; from our stance in the operation in Qatar to the efforts for a terror-free Türkiye and the protests that terrorized our streets after March 19, we have passed a very successful test both domestically and internationally.

We have always prioritized the well-being of Türkiye and the future of our nation. Despite all the trials and difficulties we faced throughout the year, as the AK Party and the People's Alliance, we did not let our nation's head bow down. We have always acted in a manner befitting the greatness, glory, respect, and prestige of Türkiye and the Turkish nation.