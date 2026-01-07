Damaged flight recorders of crashed Libyan plane to be analyzed in UK

Türkiye's Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu announced Wednesday that the black box and cockpit voice recorder from a Libyan aircraft that crashed in the capital Ankara will be analyzed in the UK, as both devices were damaged in the incident.

"There are only four countries in the world capable of retrieving data from such damaged equipment," Uraloglu told reporters in Ankara.

"A decision has been made to carry out the process in the UK, with participation from the relevant parties," he noted.

He said a team has been appointed and will travel to the UK "in the coming days" along with representatives from Libya and the country that manufactured the aircraft.

"They will closely follow the process. But it will probably take a month, maybe even longer," he stressed.

When asked to confirm whether both devices would be examined in the UK, Uraloglu responded: "Yes, absolutely. Both the black box and the voice recorder."

A jet carrying Libyan Chief of General Staff Mohammed Al-Haddad and his delegation crashed near Ankara's Haymana district on Dec. 23, 2025, killing five members of the military delegation and the flight crew.



