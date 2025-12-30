TÜRKIYE AT UN REJECTS ISRAELS SOMALILAND MOVE, WARNS OF THREAT TO SOMALIAS SOVEREIGNTY

Türkiye's UN envoy Ahmet Yildiz on Monday strongly rejected Israel's recent decision to recognize Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland as an independent state, warning that the move poses a serious threat to Somalia's sovereignty and international peace and security.

Addressing an emergency session of the UN Security Council, Yildiz said the "principles of international order are once again challenged" with the latest Israeli move, stressing that Türkiye "firmly rejects Israel's announcement, which constitutes a clear and serious violation of international law and the charter of the UN."

"Unilateral recognition of a region that is a part of a sovereign UN member state directly undermines principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and non-interference," he said.

Yildiz described the announcement as "another example of the (Benjamin) Netanyahu government's unlawful actions aimed at creating instability at both the regional and global level," adding that such conduct cannot be normalized, ignored or excused.

He warned that the decision "sets a dangerous precedent with far-reaching consequences, undermining the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia, a UN member state, and is a blatant threat to international peace and security and risks encouraging fragmentation and instability, particularly in the corner of Africa and the Red Sea."

Yildiz said the move also amounts to "an explicit intervention in Somalia's internal affairs," emphasizing that "decisions regarding the future of the Federal Republic of Somalia and the Somaliland region should and will be taken by the Somalis alone."

Reiterating Türkiye's position, he said Ankara maintains its "full and unwavering support for the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia over its entire territory."

"We reject any measures aimed at undermining Somalia's unity or weakening its internationally recognized borders, as well as its focus and efforts to combat al-Shabaab terrorism, which we support," he added.

Yildiz also rejected attempts to link the move to broader agendas, including "efforts aimed at the forcible displacement of the Palestinian people from their land."

Calling on the Security Council to act "to uphold its responsibilities under the UN Charter," he urged the Council to also "respond clearly to actions that threaten the sovereignty of a UN member state as well as international peace and security."



