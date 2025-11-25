Pakistan, Iran discuss trade, energy cooperation

Pakistan and Iran on Tuesday discussed ways to increase trade and energy cooperation, aiming to achieve the bilateral trade target of 10 billion dollars.

The understanding was reached during a series of meetings between Pakistani leadership, including President Asif Ali Zardari, and Iran's visiting Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ardashir Larijani in the capital Islamabad, said a statement from the president's office.

Zardari stressed the need for a mutually workable solution vis-a-vis the long-stalled Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline project, noting Islamabad's growing energy needs.

He welcomed the recent technical discussions in Islamabad and said Pakistan looks forward to continuing talks on the matter in Tehran.

Larijani, in return, thanked Pakistan for its diplomatic and moral support during Iran's 12-day war against Israel earlier this year.

The two sides also discussed matters related to the regional and international situation, including Palestine and Kashmir, as well as security and counterterrorism.

Earlier, Larijani also held talks with Islamabad's top diplomat Ishaq Dar on regional and bilateral issues.