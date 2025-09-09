Saudi crown prince calls Israeli attack on Hamas in Qatar 'criminal act'

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday slammed Israel's attack on Hamas in Qatar, calling the strike a "criminal act" in a call with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

"His Royal Highness the Crown Prince affirmed the Kingdom's full solidarity with... Qatar and its condemnation of the blatant Israeli attack on the State of Qatar, which constitutes a criminal act and a flagrant violation of international laws and norms," read a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency.





