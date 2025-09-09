 Contact Us
News Diplomacy Saudi crown prince calls Israeli attack on Hamas in Qatar 'criminal act'

Saudi crown prince calls Israeli attack on Hamas in Qatar 'criminal act'

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has strongly condemned Israel's recent attack on Hamas members in Qatar. In a phone call on Tuesday with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Crown Prince reportedly described the strike as a "criminal act."

AFP DIPLOMACY
Published September 09,2025
Subscribe
SAUDI CROWN PRINCE CALLS ISRAELI ATTACK ON HAMAS IN QATAR CRIMINAL ACT

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday slammed Israel's attack on Hamas in Qatar, calling the strike a "criminal act" in a call with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

"His Royal Highness the Crown Prince affirmed the Kingdom's full solidarity with... Qatar and its condemnation of the blatant Israeli attack on the State of Qatar, which constitutes a criminal act and a flagrant violation of international laws and norms," read a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency.