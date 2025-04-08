Azerbaijan, Iran eye deeper ties ahead of Iranian president’s visit

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday received Iran's Roads and Urban Development Minister Farzana Sadiq in Baku as part of efforts to deepen bilateral ties ahead of a planned visit by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, according to Azerbaijan's state news agency AZERTAC.

Aliyev welcomed the growing frequency of high-level visits between the two countries, describing them as "a good opportunity to strengthen friendship" and expand cooperation in sectors such as trade, energy and transport.

The Azerbaijani leader also praised the timing and agenda of the Azerbaijan-Iran Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, held during Sadiq's visit, pointing to its role in supporting strategic projects.

Sadiq conveyed Pezeshkian's greetings to Aliyev and reaffirmed Iran's interest in advancing cooperation with Azerbaijan, citing deep-rooted historical, cultural, religious and kinship ties between the two peoples.

"The holding of this Commission meeting before President Pezeshkian's visit is extremely important for discussing major issues," she said.

The two sides also discussed the North-South transport corridor and the planned construction of a road bridge across the Araz River linking Aghbend and Kalale, as well as other mutual initiatives.

The meeting came as part of wider regional infrastructure efforts and diplomatic outreach aimed at easing connectivity and boosting regional trade.









