Gaza rejects Israeli aid delivery plan as ‘violation of humanitarian principles’

Internally displaced Palestinians gather to receive meals distributed by charities in the Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, 08 April 2025. (EPA Photo)

The Gaza Media Office on Tuesday rejected an Israeli-proposed mechanism to deliver aid to Palestinians, vowing not to tolerate "the occupation's manipulation of the sector's humanitarian fate."

The office detailed the plan in a statement, which assigns soldiers or a private company linked to them to distribute aid directly to families.

The proposal "is unacceptable in form and substance," it said, branding it a blatant breach of international humanitarian law and a contradiction of core humanitarian principles.

It accused Israel of "entrenching control and political blackmail through the mechanism."

The office warned that the plan endangers civilians by forcing them to gather at distribution points that could become targets or security risks.

Since March 2, Israel has blocked essential supplies -- food, water and medicine -- from entering the Gaza Strip, closing border crossings and triggering a humanitarian crisis that has worsened famine.

Labeling the mechanism as a "transparent attempt to legitimize its illegal occupation," the office argued that it allows Israel to evade its responsibilities as an occupying power.

It held Israel fully accountable for any humanitarian setbacks, health crises or food shortages resulting from obstructed aid, the statement added.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper in Israel said Monday that the Israeli army plans to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza after a weeks-long blockade amid fears of legal prosecution.

"Israel is expected to allow the resumption of humanitarian aid deliveries into Gaza within weeks, and in some cases even sooner, following a five-week halt of supplies," the newspaper reported.

It said army commanders and lawmakers discussed the need to resume food supplies to Gaza "to avoid violations of international law that could implicate top military and political figures, particularly those in the IDF (army) Southern Command."

The newspaper added that the army plans to launch a pilot program, most probably in Rafah in southern Gaza, in the coming months, in coordination with international aid organizations, but without a role for the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

Israel has besieged Gaza for 18 years, leaving 1.5 million of its 2.4 million residents homeless after a devastating war destroyed homes. The closure of crossings by Tel Aviv has plunged the enclave into famine.

The office urged the international community, donor nations and the UN to reject the "dangerous" proposal and bypass it for aid delivery.

It asserted that the UN is "the most reliable and committed to humanitarian standards," and urged Palestinians to unite against Israel's "perilous policies," the statement added.

The Israeli army renewed a deadly assault on Gaza on March 18 and has since killed nearly 1,400 victims, injured more than 3,600 others and shattered a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement in the enclave that was signed in January.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed last week to escalate attacks on Gaza as efforts are underway to implement US President Donald Trump's plan to displace Palestinians from the enclave.

More than 50,800 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.