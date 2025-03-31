 Contact Us
News Diplomacy In phone call, Macron extends Eid al-Fitr greetings to Erdoğan and Islamic world

In phone call, Macron extends Eid al-Fitr greetings to Erdoğan and Islamic world

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on Monday, with Macron initiating the call to extend Eid greetings to Erdoğan and the Islamic world. No additional details were provided following the conversation, according to a statement from the Turkish presidency.

Agencies and A News DIPLOMACY
Published March 31,2025
Subscribe
IN PHONE CALL, MACRON EXTENDS EID AL-FITR GREETINGS TO ERDOĞAN AND ISLAMIC WORLD

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke on Monday with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in a phone call, the Turkish presidency said.

A presidency statement said on X that Macron, who initiated the call, extended Eid greetings to Erdoğan and the Islamic world.

According to the statement from the Directorate of Communications, French President Macron, who called President Erdoğan, congratulated Erdoğan on Eid al-Fitr and expressed his wishes for the holiday to bring goodness to the Islamic world.