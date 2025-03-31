In phone call, Macron extends Eid al-Fitr greetings to Erdoğan and Islamic world

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke on Monday with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in a phone call, the Turkish presidency said.

A presidency statement said on X that Macron, who initiated the call, extended Eid greetings to Erdoğan and the Islamic world.

According to the statement from the Directorate of Communications, French President Macron, who called President Erdoğan, congratulated Erdoğan on Eid al-Fitr and expressed his wishes for the holiday to bring goodness to the Islamic world.