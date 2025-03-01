UAE, Iran hold 1st round of political consultations

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Iran held the first round of political consultations Friday to address common interests and enhance cooperation, according to a statement.

The UAE Foreign Ministry said political consultations took place in Abu Dhabi and were chaired by UAE Assistant Minister for Political Affairs Lana Nusseibeh and Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht Ravanchi.

It noted that both countries welcomed the consultations and emphasized their importance as an opportunity to discuss mutual interests and develop cooperation.

The consultations were attended by UAE Ambassador to Tehran Saif Al-Zaabi, Iran's Ambassador to Abu Dhabi Reza Amiri and senior delegations from both sides.

Meanwhile, according to Iran's official news agency, IRNA, the discussions covered political and economic relations, as well as regional and international developments.

Ravanchi highlighted the significance of the Joint Committee for Political Consultations and its role in strengthening coordination between the two countries.

He expressed hope that holding the meetings regularly would accelerate the implementation of agreements and help identify new areas of cooperation.

The Iranian official also reviewed his country's stance on regional and international issues, stressing the need for Islamic nations to unify their positions against Israel's actions in Palestine and its destabilizing policies in the region.

The consultations are part of efforts to strengthen ties, with concrete steps taken in recent months.

Last May, the first session of the UAE-Iran Joint Economic Committee was held in Abu Dhabi, chaired by UAE Economy Minister Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri and then-Iranian Economy Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash, focusing on increasing cooperation across economic sectors.

Additionally, Tehran hosted the first UAE-Iran Business Council meeting in May 2023 during the "Expo Iran" trade fair to boost trade and investment collaboration between the two nations.













