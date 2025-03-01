Turkish foreign minister to attend Ukraine meeting in London

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend a meeting on Ukraine in London on Sunday on behalf of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, diplomatic sources said Saturday.

Fidan is expected to exchange views on key aspects of the Russia-Ukraine war, including the latest negotiation-focused initiative proposed by US President Donald Trump.

He will also outline Türkiye's potential contributions to the process and reaffirm its commitment to a just and lasting peace, as well as support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence.

Fidan is further anticipated to highlight Ankara's readiness to continue its mediating role, as seen in the direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in March 2022.

Ensuring long-term security, economic stability, and prosperity in the region should be a shared goal in the upcoming negotiations, he is expected to stress.

The meeting, hosted by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, will focus on recent developments in the Russia-Ukraine war and broader European security concerns.

In addition to Fidan, representatives from Ukraine, Germany, France, Italy, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Finland, Sweden, the Czech Republic, and Romania, as well as NATO and the EU, have been invited.










