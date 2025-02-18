US secretary of state outlines next steps to restore Russia relations, resolve Ukraine war

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday outlined the "next step" to restore relations with Russia and end the three-year-long Ukraine war after a meeting with Russian representatives in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

At a press conference in Riyadh, Rubio, accompanied by National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Steve Witkoff, special Mideast envoy, said the plan involves the normalization of diplomatic activity between the US and Russia, engagement on Ukraine, and exploring mutual opportunities when the war ends.

The Russian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and included presidential aide Yury Ushakov and Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

"Let me walk you through that. The next step in multi-track. The first next step is working through our respective teams at the diplomatic side just to ensure that our diplomatic missions can function ... We are going to need vibrant diplomatic missions that are able to function normally, in order to be able to continue these conduits," Rubio said.

The second focuses on forming a high-level team of experts to engage with Russian counterparts on the parameters of ending the war, which began in February 2022. Rubio stressed the importance of consulting with Ukraine and European partners, acknowledging that Russia's involvement was "indispensable."

The third step is identifying geopolitical and economic opportunities that could arise after a resolution of the conflict. Rubio highlighted the potential for "historic" economic partnerships and collaboration on issues of mutual interest.

He emphasized that sanctions imposed as a result of the conflict require concessions from all parties to achieve a resolution. "We're not going to predetermine what those are ... (The) European Union is going to have to be at the table at some point because they have sanctions as well," he said.

Rubio described the meeting as the first step in a "long and difficult journey" but expressed optimism about Russia's willingness to engage in a serious process.

He said US President Donald Trump is committed to bringing the war a "sustainable and enduring" end that does not lead to another conflict in "two to three years."

He stressed the need for a solution acceptable to all parties, including Ukraine, European partners, and Russia. "An enduring and sustainable end to the conflict means one that's acceptable to everyone involved," he said.

The top US diplomat also emphasized the broader implications of resolving the conflict. If an agreement can be reached, "the world be a better place ... there will be some pretty opportunities to work with them (Russia) on areas of bilateral geopolitical interest and ... economic opportunities," he said.

However, he cautioned that progress depends on restoring normalcy to diplomatic operations. "We cannot do that unless we have at least some normalcy and the way our diplomatic missions operate in Moscow and Washington, DC, and so we need to work to improve that," he added.