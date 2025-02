US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed President Donald Trump's commitment to end the war in Ukraine in a telephone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Saturday, the State Department said.

"The secretary reaffirmed President Trump's commitment to finding an end to the conflict in Ukraine," spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said in a statement. "In addition, they discussed the opportunity to potentially work together on a number of other bilateral issues."