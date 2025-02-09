Hamas delegation in Tehran meets top Iranian officials

A Hamas delegation led by Mohammad Ismail Darwish, the head of Hamas' leadership council, met senior Iranian officials Saturday in Tehran.

The delegation met Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, according to a statement from the Palestinian resistance group.

The delegation, which also included Hamas' Tehran representative Khaled al-Qaddoumi, discussed the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

A ceasefire took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, halting Israel's genocidal war, which has killed more than 47,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.







