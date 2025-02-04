Turkish, Qatari defense chiefs discuss bilateral, regional defense

Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler met on Tuesday with the Qatari minister of state for defense affairs to discuss bilateral and regional defense issues.

Guler and Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al Thani exchanged views on bilateral and regional defense and security matters in Qatar's capital Doha, the ministry said on X.

Following the meeting, comprehensive cooperation protocols were signed between ASFAT and MKE, two defense firms affiliated with the Turkish Defense Ministry, and Barzan Holding, which is affiliated with the Qatari Defense Ministry, it added.

"The signed protocols cover joint investments and collaborations between Qatar and Türkiye, and also aim to establish and develop joint cooperation with any third country that both nations agree upon," the ministry said.





