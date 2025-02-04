Turkish, Egyptian foreign ministers to meet in Cairo for talks ahead of Strategic Cooperation Council meeting

The top Turkish and Egyptian diplomats will hold a meeting in Cairo in preparation for the coming Strategic Cooperation Council meeting to be chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

"There will be a ministerial-level meeting in Cairo this year to prepare for the upcoming Strategic Cooperation Council meeting, chaired by the presidents," Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said at a press conference along with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

Abdelatty further called for the "swift implementation of early recovery projects" in Gaza to provide clean water and medical care, "ensuring that Gaza remains livable."

"We emphasized the importance of Turkish support for all efforts that will be made in the coming period regarding the reconstruction of Gaza," he highlighted, adding that Egypt intends to hold an international conference in this regard.









