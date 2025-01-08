Turkish foreign minister calls for cooperation on Cyprus for better regional future

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met on Wednesday with president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Ersin Tatar.

The meeting was held in Lefkosa, Northern Cyprus' capital, where Fidan had earlier met with his counterpart Tahsin Ertugruloglu upon his arrival.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Tatar, Fidan expressed his desire for Türkiye, Greece, the TRNC, and the Greek Cypriot administration to work together to build a better future in the region.

Additionally, Fidan highlighted the marginalization and international isolation policies against the TRNC, saying the measures in place could not impede its historical progress.

Fidan arrived in Lefkosa in the morning on a two-day working visit to the TRNC.









