The foreign minister for Syria's transitional government arrived in Qatar on Sunday for his first visit to the Gulf state since the toppling of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad last month.

Asaad Al-Shaibani arrived on Sunday morning for meetings, a Syrian diplomat in Doha and a Qatari official confirmed to AFP. Qatar was the second country, after Türkiye, to reopen its embassy in Damascus following the overthrow of Assad.