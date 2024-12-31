Turkish foreign minister emphasizes importance of cease-fire in talk with Palestinian premier

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday emphasized the importance of a lasting cease-fire in Gaza during a phone conversation with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa, according to diplomatic sources.

Fidan, in conversation with Mustafa, who is the foreign minister as well, also received updates on the situation in the occupied West Bank.

He emphasized Türkiye's continued political and economic support for Palestine.

Israel has killed more than 45,000 people in Gaza since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks.

Raids by Israeli forces on Palestinian communities across the West Bank have increased since the start of Israel's war in Gaza.











