Japanese Premier Ishiba seeks ‘early’ meeting with Trump

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Tuesday said he is willing to meet with US President-elect Donald Trump "at an early date" to further underpin the bilateral alliance.

"To elevate the bilateral alliance to new heights, it's critical that we are on the same page in terms of how we see the situation in Northeast Asia," Ishiba is quoted as saying by the Tokyo-based Kyodo news agency.

While Trump is believed to be willing to meet with Ishiba before his inauguration, the Japanese leader said there are "various views" within the government about when would be the best time for the two leaders to meet with the next US president.

"I will choose the most appropriate timing," he added.

Ishiba attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Peru's capital Lima last month.

The US president-elect's transition team declined a meeting with Ishiba in November on the latter's way back from Peru as the Trump side cited legal constraints preventing the next US president from meeting with foreign leaders before his inauguration on Jan. 20.

However, Trump has held talks with other world leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Akie Abe, widow of the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, visited the president-elect and his wife Melania in Florida earlier this month, an event that Ishiba suggested relayed Trump's wish to meet with him.

After meeting Abe, Trump said he could meet with Ishiba before he returns to the White House.















