ANKARA DECLARATION HIGHLIGHTS TÜRKIYES TRUSTED POSITION AMONG AFRICAN NATIONS: COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR

The Ankara Declaration signed between Somalia and Ethiopia is an important manifestation of Türkiye's credible position in the eyes of the peoples and states in Africa, Türkiye's communications director said late Wednesday.

The declaration is one of the finest examples of Türkiye's peace diplomacy under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Fahrettin Altun said on X.

"Our multidimensional and peaceful diplomatic efforts and mediation efforts across many regions make significant contributions to global peace," he said.

Turkish President Erdoğan, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held a press conference earlier Wednesday in the Turkish capital Ankara to announce an agreement, the Ankara Declaration, reached during Türkiye-mediated peace talks.

The leadership diplomacy carried out by Erdoğan has been and will continue to be "appreciated" by the entire world for its contributions to sustainable peace on both regional and global levels, Altun said.

It also opens new hopes and opportunities for humanity, he added.

"We hope that this agreement, reached through Türkiye's mediation between Somalia and Ethiopia, will bring peace, tranquility and stability to not just these two friendly nations, but to the entire region, the continent, and the world."

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said on X that the Ankara Declaration was a proud moment for Türkiye and humanity.

"There are no winners in a conflict, and no losers in a just peace. I hope this serves as a model for resolving other international issues in a beneficial way," he said.

Ties between Ethiopia and Somalia had worsened since Ethiopia struck a deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland on Jan. 1 to use its Red Sea port of Berbera.

Türkiye has been working to end tensions between the two countries.

Ethiopia lost its Red Sea ports in the early 1990s after the Eritrean War of Independence, which lasted from 1961 to 1991.

In 1991, Eritrea gained independence from Ethiopia, leading to the establishment of two separate nations. The separation resulted in Ethiopia losing direct access to the Red Sea and key ports.

Ethiopia has since been landlocked, affecting its ability to conduct efficient maritime trade.















