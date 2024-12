Zelensky says had a "good and productive" meeting with Trump and Macron

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had "a good and productive" meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Saturday.

"We all want this war to end as soon as possible and in a just way. We spoke about our people, the situation on the ground, and a just peace," Zelenskiy said in a post on X.