Qatar discusses developments in Syria, Gaza with Türkiye, Jordan, Iran

Qatar's foreign minister held discussions with his counterparts from Türkiye, Jordan, and Iran on the latest developments in Syria and the ongoing situation in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, Qatar said on Saturday.

According to Qatar's Foreign Ministry, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who also serves as the country's prime minister, spoke by phone with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

The talks addressed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation, along with updates on the humanitarian crises in Gaza and the Palestinian territories, as well as the situation in Syria, which in the last week has seen dramatic advance by forces opposed to the Assad regime.

The Qatari foreign minister expressed his nation's deep concern over the situation in Syria, stressing the importance of safeguarding civilians from the consequences of the ongoing conflict.

During his conversations with Turkish and Iranian officials, Sheikh Mohammed reiterated Qatar's firm stance advocating dialogue and understanding among all parties to resolve the Syrian crisis in accordance with international resolutions, including UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

Resolution 2254, adopted in December 2015, calls for peace talks and a political solution to the conflict while ensuring Syria's sovereignty and independence.

In recent weeks, the conflict in Syria has intensified. Forces opposed to the regime have gained significant ground, capturing Aleppo on Nov. 30, followed by full control of the Idlib province and parts of Hama and Homs, areas of strategic importance along the route to Damascus, the capital.

Meanwhile, Gaza continues to face Israel's genocidal war which has killed more than 44,600 people, mostly women and children, since October 2023.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.









