Türkiye, Azerbaijan continue strong cooperation in agriculture

Türkiye and Azerbaijan continue their strong cooperation in agriculture, including in animal husbandry, animal vaccination, and land and water management, Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov said.

Talking to Anadolu on the sidelines of the 2024 UN Conference of the Parties (COP29) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) held in Baku, Mammadov stated that the platform is a significant event for all countries, and it is the largest international event Azerbaijan has ever hosted.

The minister highlighted that climate change especially impacts agriculture more negatively than other sectors.

"Azerbaijan has been experiencing the consequences (of climate change) in recent years, as it can be seen from droughts, disproportionate rainfall, and decreasing water levels in rivers," he said.

Memmedov noted that the ministry will unveil a climate initiative on Nov. 19, which corresponds to the Food, Agriculture, and Water Day at COP29.

"I hope this initiative will be all-encompassing of all proposals for the agricultural sector," said the minister.

Memmedov mentioned that the Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry and its Turkish counterpart will continue their close cooperation.











