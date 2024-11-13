Blinken meets NATO chief in Ukraine talks ahead of Trump transition

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels on Wednesday as the outgoing Biden administration sought to cement support for Ukraine ahead of Donald Trump's return as president.

President-elect Trump, who has questioned U.S. military support for Ukraine, says he will quickly end Russia's war without saying how, raising concerns among U.S. allies he could try to force Kyiv to accept peace on Moscow's terms.

President Joe Biden is hoping to boost assistance to Ukraine before he leaves office on Jan. 20 as Russia makes gains along a more than 1,000-km front line.

Blinken is expected to discuss in Brussels how U.S. allies can take greater leadership over support for Ukraine with Washington's future role uncertain. He and Rutte met at the alliance's headquarters.

Blinken is later expected to meet Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to a State Department schedule.

He will also meet NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Christopher Cavoli, top EU officials and British foreign secretary David Lammy in Brussels on Wednesday.









