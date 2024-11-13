Russian president, Saudi crown prince discuss Palestinian-Israeli conflict, situation with oil markets

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the situation with the global oil market with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) over the telephone, the Kremlin said Wednesday.

The talk was initiated by the Saudi side and two leaders marked their positions on a possible settlement between the Palestinians and Israelis, according to a statement.

"The importance of continuing close coordination in OPEC Plus was emphasized. The effectiveness and timeliness of the steps taken in this format to ensure balance in the global energy market were noted," it added.

Putin and MBS also praised the current level of "friendly and mutually beneficial" relations and vowed to make efforts for expansion in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian sectors.