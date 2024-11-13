No agreement with Lebanon unless Hezbollah disarms: Israeli defense chief

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said late Wednesday that any agreement with Lebanon must include Hezbollah's disarmament and withdrawal to north of the Litani River.

Katz's comments reflect his hardline stance, which contrasts with Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar's statement earlier this week suggesting "progress" in cease-fire talks.

"We struck Hezbollah hard; now we must continue with full force to achieve victory," Katz said, according to Israeli Army Radio, during his first visit to the Israel Defense Forces' Northern Command headquarters, accompanied by Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and regional commander Maj. Gen. Uri Gordin.

He emphasized that Israel would not consider a cease-fire or halt military operations unless its core objectives were met -- Hezbollah's disarmament, the group's retreat beyond the Litani River, and the safe return of northern Israelis to their homes.

Katz, recently appointed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after dismissing former defense chief Yoav Gallant on Nov. 5, stressed Israel's right to act independently against any "terrorist activity."

The statements reveal internal Israeli policy divisions concerning Lebanon amid reports of a possible U.S.-mediated agreement.

Foreign Minister Sa'ar claimed progress Monday in Lebanon cease-fire talks but identified implementation as the primary challenge.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper cited an unnamed senior Israeli official Wednesday who said Israel is finalizing a U.S.-mediated deal with Lebanon, which includes relocating Hezbollah north of the Litani River.

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer is reportedly coordinating closely with Washington on an addendum ensuring Israel's freedom to act if Lebanon violates any agreement, according to the same source.

"Clear understandings with the U.S. guarantee support for any military action in response to Hezbollah rearming or weapons transfers from Syria," the official added.

Lebanon's government, meanwhile, demanded an end to Israeli hostilities, adhering strictly to UN Security Council Resolution 1701-which mandates a cease-fire and demilitarized zone between the Blue Line and the Litani River, except the Lebanese Army and UN peacekeepers.

Hezbollah, however, said its arsenal is a defense against Israeli aggression, rejecting any deal involving disarmament.

The group insists on its right to retaliate, arguing that indirect negotiations with Israel should focus on halting Israeli attacks and preserving Lebanese sovereignty.

Israel has escalated its air campaign in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets, in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare since the start of an offensive against the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023.

More than 3,360 people have been killed, over 14,340 injured and more than 1 million people displaced by the Israeli attacks since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel launched a ground invasion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.

















