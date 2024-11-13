Israel launches new airstrike on Syria’s Homs region: Report

Israel conducted a new airstrike in Syria's Homs countryside, targeting the Al Qusayr area close to the Lebanese border, Syria's state news agency SANA reported on Wednesday evening.

According to the agency, Syrian air defenses "countered" the Israeli assault, though no additional details were immediately available.

Israel has not yet commented on the strike.

On Nov. 5, the Israeli military claimed its fighter jets struck Hezbollah weapons warehouses in the Al Qusayr region of Syria.

Israel, which rarely comments on military operations, has conducted airstrikes in Syria since 2011, focusing on Iranian and Syrian forces and Hezbollah targets.

The latest airstrike highlights continuing regional tensions amid Israel's military offensives in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.