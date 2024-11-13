Right-wing groups in European Parliament block Left group’s proposal to debate on Israel’s UNRWA ban

Plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels (EPA Photo)

The right-wing groups in the European Parliament (EP) blocked a proposal to debate Israel's recent decision to ban the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), the Left group said on Wednesday.

Noting that their proposal was rejected with 353 no against 201 yes votes, the Left group said on X: "This undermines vital UN operations & weakens multilateral efforts for peace, sidelining human rights & emboldening unilateral aggression on Gaza."

On Oct. 28, Israel banned UNRWA activities in the occupied Palestinian territories, accusing agency employees of complicity in last year's Hamas attack.

The UNRWA denied the allegations, reaffirming its neutrality and exclusive focus on refugee aid, and noted that no other organization could effectively fulfill its role.

Israel has continued its devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023. The onslaught has killed more than 43,700 victims and rendered the enclave almost uninhabitable.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.