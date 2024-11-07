Turkish president meets with NATO chief on sidelines of European Political Community summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Budapest, Hungary's capital.

"The meeting addressed the issues on NATO's agenda," the Turkish Communications Directorate said of the talks between Erdoğan and Rutte.

European leaders are attending the fifth EPC summit in Budapest to discuss global issues, including Ukraine and the Middle East.

The meeting is hosted by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and attendees also discuss irregular migration and economic security issues in Europe.

The EPC was founded in 2022.











