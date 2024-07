Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Saturday on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Vientiane, the capital of Laos, Chinese state-run television network CGTN reported.

Further details on the meeting were not immediately available.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Friday said the meeting was requested by Blinken, and exchange of views on issues of mutual concern was expected to be discussed.