French Catholic Church criticizes Last Supper parody at Olympic Games ceremony

The Bishops' Conference of France on Saturday criticized the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games for the reenactment of Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper by drag queens.

"This ceremony unfortunately included scenes in which Christianity was mocked and ridiculed, which we deeply regret," the religious organization said in a statement.

"We thank the members of other religious denominations who have expressed their solidarity with us. This morning we think of all Christians on all continents who have been hurt by the exaggeration and provocation of some scenes."

The Bishops' Conference, however, said the organizing committee for the 2024 games "offered the world wonderful moments of beauty, joy and emotion last night."

The parody had also caused criticism on social networks beyond the Catholic Church. Reactions ranged from "provocation" and "anti-Christian" to "disrespectful" and "blasphemous."

Bishop Robert Barron of Minnesota, US called on Catholics to "make their voices heard" in response to what he called "the gross mockery of the Last Supper."