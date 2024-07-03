Kremlin says Putin, Erdoğan set to have extended meeting on sidelines of SCO summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan are set to have an extended meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press briefing in the Kazakh capital, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the discussions would cover Ukraine, Syria, and bilateral relations.

"The bilateral meeting will be quite long, lasting at least an hour. All issues of mutual interest will be discussed, with a focus on bilateral relations. Naturally, the presidents will also address the situations in Syria and Ukraine," he said.

Asked about the impact of Western sanctions on Russian-Turkish relations, Peskov acknowledged some pressing issues but emphasized the political will of both countries to resolve them.

"In any extensive working relationship, various problems inevitably arise. This is an absolutely normal process. However, there is a political will to address them, and the necessary level of bilateral relations and trade and economic cooperation is present," Peskov stressed.

He said the date for Putin's visit to Türkiye had not been scheduled yet, but it could be discussed during Wednesday's meeting.

"The topic of President Putin's visit to Türkiye remains on the agenda and will occur when possible. Today will be a good opportunity to discuss the prospects of such a trip," he said.

He added that the meeting is planned to be held in the format of delegations, with the possibility of a one-on-one if necessary.

Peskov also praised Türkiye's willingness to normalize ties with Syria, noting that Russia supports this process as much as possible.

"We welcome contacts with neighboring states that will enable this process to develop successfully," he said.

- PUTIN'S OTHER CONTACTS

Commenting on the possibility of a meeting between Putin and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the SCO meeting, Peskov said although there is no scheduled event, the Russian leader may speak with Guterres informally.

Putin may also meet with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who is also attending the summit, he said.

Peskov dismissed media reports claiming that Putin and US presidential nominee Donald Trump are in secret talks on Ukraine. He said Putin is regularly briefed on all attacks by Kyiv on Russian territory, including the recent assault by Ukrainian water drones on the Russian Navy in Novorossiysk.











