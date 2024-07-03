Azerbaijan, China adopt strategic partnership declaration

Azerbaijan and China have adopted a joint declaration on establishing a strategic partnership on Wednesday in Kazakhstan's capital Astana.

A statement by the Azerbaijani Presidency announced that President Ilham Aliyev met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Heads of State Summit.

The declaration states that Azerbaijan and China will establish a strategic partnership based on mutual respect, equality, trust, support, benefit, and cooperation.

The declaration notes that both sides view each other as priority and reliable partners, and that Azerbaijan and China determine their bilateral relations independently of external influences.

The declaration emphasizes that Azerbaijan supports the "One China" policy and strongly opposes Taiwan's independence, while China strongly supports the peace agenda proposed by Azerbaijan (with Armenia).

The declaration highlights that terrorism, separatism, and extremism pose serious threats to the entire international community, and joint efforts are needed to prevent and combat these threats.

It also states that Azerbaijan and China will not allow their territories to be used by any force against the other party.

The declaration notes that both parties will avoid any actions that, in the view of either party, could harm the strategic partnership and strategic relations between the two states.

The declaration states that joint activities of Azerbaijani and Chinese companies will be supported, and both parties are ready to further increase bilateral trade volume and facilitate market access for goods.