US dismisses Israeli claims about Hamas hostage deal rejection because of UN resolution

The US State Department dismissed Israeli claims Tuesday that Hamas rejected the most recent hostage deal proposal because of a UN Security Council resolution on a Gaza cease-fire.

Spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters that the Israeli statement "is inaccurate in almost every respect and unfair to the hostages and their families."

Miller said Hamas' response was prepared before the Security Council vote, not after.

"So, for the United States, we are not going to engage in rhetorical distractions on this issue. We are going to continue to work to try to bring the hostages home," he said,

The Israeli prime minister's office said Washington's decision not to veto a UN resolution on Monday has paved the way for Hamas to harden its position.

"Hamas's stance clearly demonstrates its utter disinterest in a negotiated deal and attests to the damage done by the UN Security Council's resolution," it said in a statement.

The Council passed the resolution demanding a cease-fire in Gaza during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which began March 11 and is set to end April 9.

Fourteen countries on the 15-member Council voted in favor of the resolution that was presented by 10 members. The US abstained, which sparked criticisms from Israel.









